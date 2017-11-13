Missing 9-year-old found safe - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Missing 9-year-old found safe

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police say 9-year-old Kenny Newell, Jr. has been found. He was reported missing from his home on Raymond Road earlier Monday evening.

Police now report that Kenny is home safely.

