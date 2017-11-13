Missing 9-year-old found safe

Jackson Police say 9-year-old Kenny Newell, Jr. has been found. He was reported missing from his home on Raymond Road earlier Monday evening.

Police now report that Kenny is home safely.

BOLO: Missing 9 yr. old boy, Kenny Newell, Jr. AKA “KJ” Last seen on foot, 1000 Block of Raymond Rd., khaki pants, blue shirt, black shoes. pic.twitter.com/0bzxp56Ynq — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.