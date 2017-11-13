Three years ago fire destroyed several buildings at the Ag and Forestry Museum

Three years ago, on this day, a devastating fire broke out at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

Flames shot several stories in the air, destroyed a barn, vet infirmary, and a maintenance shop.

The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental. Hay stacked in a barn by inmates was too close to a light fixture.

The Ag Museum reopened a few weeks after the fire. Plans are now in the works for a new barn and shop.

Many of the historic artifacts were cleaned and stored with the help of volunteers.

