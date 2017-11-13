Jackson man shot in the stomach

A Jackson man is hospitalized after being shot in the stomach Monday evening. The shooting occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. at his home in the 500 block of Stonewall Street.

Officers responded to a residence and found a 49-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The Victim told Officers that he was shot after an individual, whom he identified by name, accused him of stealing some items.

The victim was transported and immediately went into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

The name of the suspect is not being released, as Investigators are still attempting to confirm his identity.

This investigation is ongoing.

