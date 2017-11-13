MAIS State Finals Preview: Simpson Academy

MAIS state championships are on the line this weekend. We had a finals get together Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

We'll start our previews by looking at AAAA-D2. Simpson Academy is in the finals for the first time since 2013. A familiar face roams the sidelines. Dan Napier won a pair of titles playing for SCA. Now he coaches the 9 and 4 Cougars

"In our program, we don't believe it or not, we don't talk a lot about winning or losing. We don't talk a lot about championships and things like that. We like to emphasize our best attitude and our best effort for every rep, every practice, every game. Everything we do, we just like to be in the moment and doing the best we can in that moment."

Simpson Academy faces defending state champion Lamar. Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30pm at Jackson Academy.

