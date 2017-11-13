Armed robbery leads to chase that ends in crash in Pearl

One person is in custody after a chase ended in a crash in Pearl.

According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke with the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, there was an armed robbery at a VP Racing fuel on Hwy 49 in Richland Monday night.

Officials chased the suspect into Pearl where there was a crash on Pearson Road.

One person is in custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.

There is a power outage in this area due to the wreck, but it is not known how widespread that outage is.

Multiple police agencies were on scene along with paramedics and firefighters.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.