6 MONTHS LATER: Suspects in Kingston Frazier murder set to go before grand jury

At the end of November, a Madison County grand jury will hear the case against three men accused of murdering a 6-year-old boy.

The death of little Kingston Frazier rocked the entire metro area.

It's been nearly six months since his death and as prosecutors prepare to move the case forward, we take a look back at what happened that deadly night in May.

May 18, a car is stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55.

Inside the car, sleeping, is 6-year old Kingston Frazier.

Three teens were quickly developed as suspects and are now behind bars.

19-year-old Byron McBride and 17-year-olds D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield.

Investigators believe the trio were in the Kroger parking lot, so that Wakefield could sell marijuana to someone else. They believe McBride spotted a Toyota Camry running and decided to steal it.

McBride is believed to have called the other teens after he realized the child was in the back and said he planned to "off him".

Investigators believe he is the one who actually shot and killed Kingston.

McBride, because he is 19, is the only suspect eligible for the death penalty.

Madison County DA Michael Guest says after the grand jury meets this month and the suspects are indicted, he plans to speak with Kingston's family about whether or not to seek the death penalty.

