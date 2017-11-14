New overnight on WLBT: Richland police chase ends in Pearl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight on WLBT: Richland police chase ends in Pearl

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We have new details regarding a police chase that ends in Pearl following a robbery of a gas station. We'll have details at the top of the hour.

There are also new details in the murder of an MSU student. We'll tell you what we've learned. 

The search continues for a 13 year old  missing girl. We'll have details when you join us.  

You'll feel a chill in the air this morning when you step out, but how long will the cooler temps last? Your forecast will be on the minute you join us. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

Powered by Frankly