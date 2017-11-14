Cold front to hit metro this weekend

A cold front is heading our way and it will increase our rain chances on Friday night into Saturday with frost by Sunday morning.

While we wait for this cold front to arrive, highs will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday afternoon.

The rain chances will increase only to 40% after most of the high school football games wrap up.

Light showers are expected by Saturday morning. High temperatures will actually arrive around noon on Saturday and drop through the afternoon. Temperatures by Sunday morning will be in the 30s with frost.

We'll keep with the cooler weather through the beginning of next week.

You may want to take in your sensitive plants by Sunday morning and have a warm spot for your fur babies.

