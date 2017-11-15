Fire at Jackson BBQ restaurant intentionally set

A Jackson restaurant went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

According to Jackson Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire was intentionally set.

Gator's BBQ on Terry Road caught fire around 2:45 a.m. Firefighters used hose lines to bring the fire under control.

The owner, Wallace Owens, says he thinks the fire was arson. He said the building had a lot of roof damage but thankfully nobody was inside.

Owens says the restaurant is also a laundromat. He opened the restaurant five years ago.

Investigators say the fire started in the laundromat and spread to the rest of the building.

"Right now I'm just stunned I can't believe what's happened here, it's just not real and I don't know the words to say. But I'm going to say we're going to be getting this back open and I appreciate all my customers and I know my customers appreciate me." Owens said.

They plan to make repairs quickly and reopen the restaurant as soon as possible.

