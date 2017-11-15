Deadly Ridgewood crash now ruled homicide

On August 25 Jackson police responded to a home regarding a shooting.

When they arrived at Lake Trace Circle, they found a silver SUV driving away from the home at a high rate of speed.

Megan Durr was the driver of the car and 38-year-old Marcus Lockett was in the passenger seat.

Police later learned that Lockett had been shot in the upper torso which allegedly happened after he got into a fight with his girlfriend, Ms. Durr.

Ms. Durr was speeding to the hospital with him when she lost control of the car on Ridgewood Dr. near Fontaine Drive hitting a tree.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Ms. Durr died as a result of blunt force trauma, and Mr. Lockett suffered blunt force trauma injuries in addition to the gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Ms. Durr’s 15-year-old son, allegedly shot Mr. Lockett during the physical domestic altercation.

He was questioned and later released, pending the outcome of a Hinds County Grand Jury decision.

A recently released autopsy report and medical examiner’s ruling, ruled Mr. Lockett’s death a homicide from a gunshot to the arm.

An arrest is not expected and the findings of this investigation will be presented to the Hinds County Grand Jury.

This is Jackson’s 54th homicide of 2017.

