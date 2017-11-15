Ridgeland police looking for credit card thief

Ridgeland police are looking for a credit card thief.

On September 2 the individual shown in the pictures below used a stolen credit card to buy assorted items at a local home improvement store.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Don Martin at (601) 856-2121 or email at don.martin@ridgelandms.org

