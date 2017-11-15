Possible new requirements for more than 700,000 Mississippi residents enrolled in Medicaid

Mississippi Medicaid is considering a job training requirement for some able-bodied adults on the program.



Medicaid is a health insurance program paid by federal and state money. It covers the needy, aged, blind and disabled, and low-income families with children.



Nearly 706,000 Mississippi residents were enrolled in Medicaid last month - about 24 percent of the state's population.



Medicaid spokeswoman Erin Barham says because of some exemptions in the way a proposal is written, about 15,000 to 20,000 low-income parents or caregiver relatives could be affected by the job training mandate. It requires approval by the federal government.



A state application says the training could reduce Medicaid expenses by helping people find jobs with health coverage.



Public hearings about the proposal are being held Wednesday and Friday in Jackson.



