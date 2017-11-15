U.S. Justice Dept accuses Jackson of possible immigration rules violations

The Department of Justice Wednesday sent letters to 29 jurisdictions that may have laws, policies, or practices that violate 8 U.S.C. 1373, a federal statute that promotes information sharing related to immigration enforcement.

“Jurisdictions that adopt so-called ‘sanctuary policies’ also adopt the view that the protection of criminal aliens is more important than the protection of law-abiding citizens and of the rule of law,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “I urge all jurisdictions found to be potentially out of compliance in this preliminary review to reconsider their policies that undermine the safety of their residents. We urge jurisdictions to not only comply with Section 1373 but also to establish sensible and effective partnerships to properly process criminal aliens.”

The following jurisdictions have preliminarily been found to have laws, policies, or practices that may violate 8 U.S.C. 1373:

Albany, New York

Berkeley, California

Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Burlington, Vermont

Contra Costa County, California

City and County of Denver, Colorado

Fremont, California

Jackson, Mississippi

King County, Washington

Lawrence, Massachusetts

Los Angeles, California

Louisville Metro, Kentucky

Middlesex, New Jersey

Monterey County, California

Multnomah County, Oregon

Newark, New Jersey

Riverside County, California

Sacramento County, California

City and County of San Francisco, California

Santa Ana, California

Santa Clara County, California

Seattle, Washington;

Sonoma County, California

Washington, District of Columbia

Watsonville, California

West Palm Beach, Florida

State of Illinois

State of Oregon

State of Vermont

The letters remind the recipient jurisdictions that, as a condition for receiving certain FY2016 funding from the Department of Justice, each of these jurisdictions agreed to comply with Section 1373.

The Department of Justice periodically reviews the laws, policies, or practices of jurisdictions that previously certified compliance with Section 1373 as a condition of their FY2016 Byrne JAG awards.

In addition to raising concerns about these jurisdictions’ Section 1373 compliance during FY2016, the Justice Department asked jurisdictions to determine that they will comply with Section 1373 should they receive an FY2017 Byrne JAG award.

Jurisdictions that were found to have possible violations of 8 U.S.C. 1373 will have until December 8, 2017, to demonstrate that the interpretation and application of their laws, policies, or practices comply with the statute.

