MISSISSIPPI STRONG: Crystal Brewer

Education in Mississippi is an individual thing. You can’t get a school to do well. But you can challenge the individual students to be the best they can be. That philosophy has gotten one Simpson County counselor a slot as a finalist for National School Counselor of the Year.

The students at Simpson Central School, from the day they enter kindergarten all the way through 8th grade, always have the idea before them that they are here preparing for what’s coming up in the future. For 17 years now, a cheerleader for that preparation has been the school’s counselor, Crystal Brewer.

We want students, the day they enter kindergarten to begin thinking about all the possibilities that lie ahead for them upon their high school graduation. And that’s what we’re working towards," said Brewer.

There’s more to being in school than just sitting in class and trying to pass a subject or pass a grade. This is where the foundation for life is laid. Knowing that, and knowing the students, has attracted national attention for Crystal Brewer. School Principal Antionette Woodall sees that extra effort in Crystal.

"The one thing that I like about her is that she knows the kids on a personal level. She knows their families. She’s able to understand the needs of each individual child," said Woodall.

If I go home and I have had the opportunity to have a meaningful interaction with students," added Brewer. "I’ve left this place and I feel confident that I have done everything in my power to help them have a good day, to help them have a successful day, to intervene for the students that are not having that kind of a day, then I can leave and feel like I’ve been successful that day.

It’s more than a job, it’s a mission for Crystal. And that it’s that kind of commitment that’s made her one of the six nationwide finalists out of the 50 states for School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor’s Association.

So by living Mississippi Strong, helping our next generation to have the preparation to hit the ground running, she has brought home some positive attention to education in Mississippi.

The announcement of the overall National School Counselor of the year comes up later in the year.

