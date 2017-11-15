Alcorn State guard Tia Sanders named SWAC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Alcorn State senior point guard Tia Sanders has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week after a career-best performance during opening weekend of the 2017-18 women's basketball season.



Sr. | PG | 5-7 | Pensacola, Fla.



Sanders scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Lady Braves in their season-opening 84-77 overtime victory at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. She shot 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from the field -- including 5-of-10 (50.0 percent) from long-range -- and converted 8-of-10 (80.0 percent) from the free-throw line. Sanders’ previous career scoring high was 19 points against Mississippi Valley on Jan. 14 last season.



She tied her career highs in three-point field goals made (five), rebounds (six), and minutes played (40). The win was the Lady Braves' first victory over a non-conference D-I opponent since Dec. 2014 and the first season-opening win for the Braves since 2002.

