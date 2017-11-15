AG's raising money for governor's race, but waiting on wife's approval to run

Rumors have been swirling for months about whether Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is eying a run for governor.

Wednesday he answered the question while still leaving many guessing.

"Seeing us sliding backwards because of wrong decisions by the legislature puts me in a position to where, of looking at something I've never envisioned doing, of running for governor. So I am exploring the idea," said Hood.

The three-term attorney general is seriously considering seeking the governor's office after seeing a 1% growth rate, while he said surrounding states are at 16 percent.

The Democrat also talked about missed opportunities by the legislature regarding internet sales tax dollars, education, roads and the mental health system.

"I am raising money to do, to get in a position to where we can do that," said Hood. "You know if that's what my wife decides we need to do".

Hood says the decision will ultimately be made by his wife Debra and that running for governor is more involved than being an A.G's wife.

He is considering social media and the hammering he believes the family would experience, a decision he said a mother would heavily consider.

The couple has three children.

Heavily influencing that decision according to Hood is the $416 million dollar franchise tax cut of which he said 78% was paid by out of state companies.

"When large out of state corporations are controlling our government we've got to take it back over and that's why," said Hood. "That's what motivates me to explore this possible run for governor".

Hood is the only Democrat holding statewide office. When asked about his chances in a red state, the 55-year-old said he has gotten almost as much encouragement to run by Republicans as Democrats, and business people are putting economics before partisanship.

The Chickasaw County native hopes to have a definite answer in the next year.

