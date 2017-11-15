Charges expected for Carthage pastor after hunting dog goes missing

Authorities say charges are expected for a Carthage pastor after a well-loved hunting dog went missing.

The dog's owner said it was not uncommon for yellow lab "Bo" to go out to hunting grounds to help other hunters track down wounded deer. Andy Shannon says he's been doing that since he joined the Shannon family in 2010; putting hundreds, if not thousands, of deer across various states under his belt.

But that's where his number ends since Bo went missing.

"I just want him to come home," said Andy's Daughter, Libby. "And just be on the porch the next morning."

Shannon says Bo went to help a hunter in Leake County on Saturday, November 11. Bo's tracking collar showed the dog and deer were getting close to a canal, but instead of swimming across it Shannon called the owner of the neighboring property in order to use a roadway close by.

He says when he got to where the collar last pinged there was another hunter, separate from his group, who claimed to have fired his weapon, hearing a dog yelp but he had no clue where the pet went after that. Bo's body and collar have still not been found.

"Where it says he's at is anywhere from shin to waist deep," Shannon explained. "There's a bunch of stumps in there and logs but there's obviously no dog in there because as much dragging as Mississippi Department of Wildlife has done, they would have found my dog."

Leake County Investigators have identified First Assemblies of God's Pastor Eric Wright as a suspect in this case. Many have reached out on his behalf but we have not been able to make contact with the pastor himself.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner says charges will be filed against the pastor but what those will look like is unclear at this time.

