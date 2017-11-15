Tip lands two in jail and 6.5 lbs of marijuana recovered

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit along with Richland Police, acting on a tip of illegal drug activity at 617 Briarcliff Circle in Jackson today, arrested two men and seized 6.5 pounds of high-grade Marijuana valued at $20,000.00.

26-year-old Damarion Scott of Jackson and 34-year-old Joseph Young of Jackson were taken into custody and now face charges of trafficking marijuana.

Scott was also wanted out of Georgia on a parole violation for burglary.

Jail records indicate that Young has been arrested multiple times on drugs and other charges in Hinds County.

We continue to get tips of illegal activity which lead to arrests in residential areas," said Major Pete Luke. “Citizens ask for our assistance in restoring a quality of life for their neighborhoods and we want to do our part."

