Choctaw Tribe votes on new casino venture

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is set to make a big decision this week. Members are voting on a business plan that could have large impacts on the future of the tribe.

"It's important for the tribe because what it will do," said Chief Phyllis Anderson. "It will generate revenues we need to operate our government, operate our tribe it will also create jobs that are badly needed for our tribal numbers. The great thing it's going to do it's going to allow us to pay down our debt as we bring revenues in."

The proposed Red Water casino would be located at the intersections of highways 25 and 16, 40 minutes from the Jackson metro. The location is designed to tap into a new market of casino customers.

"Our target for Red Water casino is primarily the metro Jackson area," said Pearl River Resort Executive Director of Development and Operations Jason York. "Studies have shown that convenience and proximity are key in deciding factors on where and how often patrons will visit casinos."

"Right now the Golden Moon and the Silver Star only get about 2 percent of that market," added Chief Anderson.

Choctaw leaders say their two casinos in operation could see a drop in revenues to the tune of 18 Million but Red Water would make up for that, drawing in 50 million annually.

"Fire department, police department, that's what this money is used for," said Chief Anderson. "And so we're very excited to be able to bring additional revenues to our Pearl River gaming properties."

The new casino would be a 25 million dollar investment.

Five thousand, four hundred tribal members will go to the polls Thursday to decide if they should go all in on the business proposal.

If approved, construction of the casino would take about a year. It will include 500 slots, 10 gaming tables, and a restaurant and bar.

