UPDATE: Man armed with knife killed in officer-involved shooting

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Mayes Street, near Lampton Avenue.

The unidentified man, armed with a knife, approached the officer. Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance said the officer fired one shot, striking the man in the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vance says the department will conduct two investigations, an internal one to see if the officer violated any policies and a criminal one to see if any Mississippi laws were broken.

The officer will automatically be placed on administrative leave with pay.

