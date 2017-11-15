Game of the Week: Madison Central prepares for trip to Warren Central

This rematch has been hyped from the start. Madison Central earlier in the season topped Warren Central in double overtime. Now in Round 2 of the playoffs, the Jags are coming off a great home win against South Panola, but the Vikings stunned 6A, ending Tupelo's undefeated season.

"It doesn't faze us that they beat an undefeated team, we did the same thing last year," said senior RB Cedric Beal. "We're going to come out there and just be ready and do the same thing we've been doing all year. We got to be doing the things that we've been doing. We got to be out there and have a good team chemistry and execute the small things more than anything."

Head coach Anthony Hart added "well you know it's like any game in our region, it's going to be tough, it's going to be physical, you know, a good team. Our region is full of them, we just have to play one of them again."

The focus in this game will be on the young and dangerous rushing attack. But on defense, the Jaguars have recorded over eighteen sacks in the last three games.

"You know we've played well all year on defense, we just got to do the same this Friday," Hart said. "You know just same night different opponent."

Madison Central travels to Warren Central on Friday. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved