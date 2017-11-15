MAIS Finals Preview: Tri-County

Tri-County hopes the 3rd time is the charm. The Rebels are in the MAIS finals for the 3rd straight season.

They lost by 1 point to Wilkinson County Christian in 2015. TCA honored the passing of Taylor Martin in 2016, and who could forget the Rebels lining up with 10 men on the 1st play.

All that adversity plus being the underdog has the Rebs relaxed.

"To me, they've been looser this year," said head coach David Blount. "They're having more fun in practice. Last two weeks, I've kinda been worried about them a little bit, they've been having too much fun. And I've told them, look you have to settle down, start concentrating and knowing what you're supposed to do. But at the same time, I like it. So they're having fun, we've won 6,7,8 games in a row."

Senior running back Garrett Harmon added: "We are going to come in with confidence. We're going to believe that we can win this time. They beat us pretty bad in the regular season. We let them get in our heads, we're not going to let them do that this game."

9-4 Tri-County is an underdog against 11-1 Greenville St. Joseph. The Fighting Irish beat the Rebels 42-7 last month.

"You know, they're a good football team, they got a lot of speed," said senior right guard John Williamson. "We're just going to have to score more points than them. Run the football, keep them out of the end zone, keep them from scoring."

The MAIS AA State Championship will be played Thursday at 6:30pm at Jackson Academy.

