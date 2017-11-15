MDOC officers find quite a haul in early morning shakedown in DeKalb

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is continuing early morning shakedowns at state prison facilities. Wednesday morning officers searched the Kemper-Neshoba County Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb.

Officers saturated the facility to the surprise of sleeping inmates. They seized 25 cellphones, 18 cellphone chargers, five cellphone batteries, five pairs of earbuds, 66 bags of tobacco ranging in size from small to large, marijuana, spice and 17 pills.

A large amount of canteen items were also confiscated from one inmate that MDOC officials say could be used for possible extortion.

MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall said, "considering the shakedowns are widely known by now, I was hoping that we would not find a lot of illegal items. But this isn't an excessive amount compared to other places."

Kemper-Neshoba Regional can house up to 355 inmates. There were 347 inmates in the facility at the time of the shakedown.

Commissioner Hall started the shakedowns in March to help stop the flow of contraband in the prison system.

