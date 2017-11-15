Norlando Veals on Soul Bowl: "It means a lot."

In 3 days we'll find out if Alcorn State can win their 3rd straight Soul Bowl. An Ole Brook alum will have a big say for the Braves. Brookhaven native Norlando Veals had 9 grabs, 253 yards, and 3 touchdowns last week against Mississippi Valley.

The SWAC Offensive Player of the Week says they're not looking past Jackson State.

"It's not hard to prepare. It means something to me because I stay in Brookhaven, my father lives in Jackson. It's right up the road, 45 minutes. I have a couple old teammates that played there, my stepdad played in Jackson. So it means a lot, but it's the next game."

Alcorn State faces Jackson State Saturday at 2:00pm. The game will be streamed online at the SWAC Digital Network.

