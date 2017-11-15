Body found in shallow water identified as missing Jackson man

Jackson police say the body found Wednesday evening on Fortification Street, near Prentiss Street is 40-year old Christopher Sutton. He had been missing since October 29.

RELATED: JPD looking for missing man

The body was found in shallow water near a wooded area of Fortification Street.

Sutton was reported missing November 2. His cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy.

We will update as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.