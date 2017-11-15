Mississippi Medicaid considering workforce training requirement

Low-income and needy individuals are often eligible for Medicaid. In Mississippi, that amounted to more than 700,000 people last month. But the check-list for who's eligible may soon get longer.

A proposed Medicaid requirement would ask that some able-bodied adults fulfill a workforce training activity. That could be accomplished in different ways like working 20 hours a week, volunteering with certain agencies, going to alcohol or drug abuse treatment. Advocates don't all agree that it's a practical requirement.



"The state's economy has not been growing," explained Oleta Fitzgerald, Regional Director for the Children's Defense Fund. "We know that there are not a lot of jobs available and particularly not for people who have low skills or lack transportation or child care."



The proposal says the program could move people from Medicaid to other health insurance.



"People working at Walmart are not getting private health insurance," said Fitzgerald. "So, I think it's a lot disingenuous."



Rims Barber with the Mississippi Human Services Coalition brought up numbers, saying requiring very low-income caretaker relatives to work 20 hours a week puts the majority of them over the cut off income for Medicaid eligibility.



"It looks like the real goal of this is to get people kicked off of Medicaid so the state can save some money," Barber added.



Still, some groups like the Mississippi Public Policy Center say the requirement makes sense.



"Work is the best anti-poverty program you can have," said interim president Jameson Taylor. "We know there are jobs out there but we're hearing from employers that they need skilled employees. Through this work requirement, people can get job training. They can get skills they need to work."



The state will have a second public hearing to gather comments before filing the waiver with the federal government for consideration.

Late Wednesday, the Division of Medicaid released the following statement:

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid worked collaboratively with the Office of the Governor to develop the Medicaid Workforce Training Initiative 1115 demonstration waiver for submission to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. Although one public hearing was already held today, there is a second hearing set for 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Mississippi War Memorial Building in Jackson. Comments may also be submitted by postal mail or email, and more information on how to do so is available on the Mississippi Division of Medicaid website. We welcome all comments from the public through any of these avenues. The public notice and comment period is required by federal regulations.

