MAIS State Finals Preview: Trinity Episcopal

Trinity Episcopal plays in the first game of MAIS state finals weekend. The Saints from Natchez started the 2017 season 1 and 6. They've rallied to win 6 in a row. It's their first title game appearance since 2013.
"We picked it up at the right time," said head coach Graham Roberts. “Got to watch some film here lately of West Memphis, and they're truly an impressive team. Hopefully we will have a good turnout there, cause I think it's going to be a pretty fun game to watch. And I know it's going to be a fun game to coach and play in."
7-6 Trinity Episcopal faces 10-3 West Memphis Christian (AR) on Thursday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:30pm at Jackson Academy.
