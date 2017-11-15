Madison Central wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Madison Central pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 187 votes.

Jaguars QB Jimmy Holiday had 3 touchdowns in the 2nd half. One of those was a 62 yard scamper in the 4th quarter. Madison Central beat South Panola 31-14 to advance to the 6A North 2nd Round.

The End Zone Play of the Week - November 10th (Final Standings)

1. Madison Central (Jimmy Holiday 62 yd TD)

2. Tri-County (Garrett Harmon 14 yd TD)

3. Warren Central (Walt Hopson INT)

4. Jackson Prep (Jerrion Ealy TD)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.