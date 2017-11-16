Body of missing man found near Jackson creek

New developments in a missing persons case. The body of a Jackson man has been found.

40 year old Christopher Sutton had been missing since October 29th. His family offered a reward and reached out for information through social media.

Wednesday evening just before 6:30 a man walking saw Sutton's body in a wooded area at Fortification and Prentiss Street in shallow water. Sgt. Roderick Holmes says because of the condition of the body it took some time to remove it.

Sgt. Holmes said, "when officers went into the woods they did find a body. It appeared that the body has been there for some time. I believe there is a creek line just behind where the body was found. How the body got there we still don't know. It's still too early to tell at this point in the investigation."

It is not known how Sutton died. The case is a death investigation pending the outcome of an autopsy.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved