Man shot in leg in Jackson's second officer-involved shooting of the day

A man was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Presidential Hills after running from police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes says the man ignored an administrative checkpoint. Further down the street the man stopped but sped off when officers walked toward his vehicle.

Sgt. Holmes tells us a brief vehicle pursuit followed until the man drove his car off the road into a yard. He got out and police began a foot pursuit.

One of the officers noticed a black object in the suspect's hand.

Police ordered him to drop it, but he turned and ran. At one point he turned and pointed the object at police and a shot was heard. Police returned fire, hitting the suspect in the leg.

Police say he tried to turn and run again but was apprehended.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.