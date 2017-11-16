Officer involved shooting in Jackson leaves one man dead

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting happened Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Mayes Street near Lampton Avenue.

The female officer who fired the deadly shot has been placed on administrative leave with pay as police investigate the shooting.

“The officer's life was in imminent danger from what we know now," said Chief Lee Vance. "It appears to be justified use of deadly force.”

Vance said his officers were called to assist American Medical Response paramedics. They were having trouble transporting a man to who was acting disorderly.

“At first, he talked about going to the hospital, but had some object in his possession that the paramedics did not want on the ambulance,” added Vance.

Vance says paramedics decided not to transport the man. That's when he reportedly walked across the street to a senior living facility. Management didn't want the man on the property because he was reportedly exposing himself earlier in the day, so they called for police assistance.

“Officers approached him and asked him to leave and he refused," said Vance. "He had his hands in his pocket. The officer asked him to remove his hands from his pockets. When he did, he pulled out a knife that was around six inches long.”

Vance says the man lunged at his female officer with a knife. She then fired one deadly shot, striking him the chest.

“I see it as a self-defense move,” said Vance.

The officer was not injured. Some folks in the area say they are surprised something like this would happen.

“We never had problems like this over there, no kind of crime or nothing like that happens over there," said a Jackson resident. "We pray for the best, but sometimes things like this happens.”

Chief Vance said a criminal and internal investigation will be conducted.

The female officer's name is not being released at this time.

