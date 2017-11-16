New overnight on WLBT: Two officer involved shootings in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

New overnight on WLBT: Two officer involved shootings in Jackson

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We'll have details on how a JPD chase ended in a shooting involving an officer. 

Will the Magnolia State be getting a new casino? It's all wrapped up in a Choctaw vote. We'll tell you what's going on at 5. 

You might run into some heavy fog this morning on your drive in. Heather's tracking an advisory and she'll have your forecast the minute you join us.

See you in 10. 

~Joy

Powered by Frankly