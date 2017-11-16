Police on scene after train crashes into car near Jackson Zoo

Jackson police are at the scene of a crash involving a train and a car.

The incident happened at Parkside Place and Woodrow Wilson Blvd near the Jackson Zoo.

The driver of the car says his vehicle stalled on the track. The passenger in the car with him was able to get out and helped the driver to safety.

The car has heavy damage to the passenger side but thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt.

Officials from Kansas City Southern railroad have been on scene investigating.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. We will update as more information is released.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.