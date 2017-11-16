Beat the Bear: Week 12 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Beat the Bear: Week 12

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 12.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

Week 11 was okay: 7-3. Several of you beat me but only three win a free t-shirt. Winners can pick up their shirt at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).

- Georgia Cook

- James Hall

- J.D. Dancer

Here's the slate I picked for Week 12

Week 12 (November 18th)

Bear picks in bold

#16 Mississippi State at Arkansas

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

Southern Miss vs. Charlotte

Alcorn State at Jackson State

Mississippi Valley vs. Alabama State

#24 Michigan at #5 Wisconsin

Kansas State at #13 Oklahoma State

Nebraska at #10 Penn State

UCLA at #11 USC

#24 LSU at Tennessee

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- http://24247deals.revrocket.us/c/week-10-51/pickem?

- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt

- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly