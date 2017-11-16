Body of missing hunting dog found in canal

The body of a beloved missing hunting dog has been found in the bottom of a canal.

Bo Shannon was a tracking dog that was known across several states for his helping capture deer for hunters after they were shot.

A Leake County family says their beloved dog was shot by a hunter and they want justice.

Investigators identified First Assemblies of God's Pastor Eric Wright as a suspect in this case.

Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner says charges will be filed against the pastor but what those will look like is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.