Property owner holds burglar at gunpoint until police arrive

By: Jennifer Kennedy

A 62-year-old man held a burglar at gunpoint until Rankin County deputies arrived to arrest him.

The unnamed owner of the property arrived at 5:30 p.m. and noticed headlights shining from behind his workshop.

The suspected burglar, 49 year-old Alexander Scott Landry, was found inside one of his vehicles. The property owner, who holds a valid firearm permit, ordered him out of the vehicle and onto the ground while holding him at gunpoint.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they secured Landry into a patrol vehicle.

After further investigation, it was found that Landry had burglarized seven vehicles while on the property and had also forced entry into the workshop.

Landry is being charged with seven counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of commercial burglary. Bond has been set for $10,000 on each of the nine charges.

Landry also had warrants out for his arrest from Gulfport, several misdemeanor arrests in Hinds County, and has served time in prison twice. Due to his criminal history, Landry will be eligible to be tried as a habitual offender.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey of the Rankin Country Sheriff's Department commends the property owner for being a responsible gun owner.

