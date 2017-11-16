Mississippi's first bourbon whiskey goes on the shelves

Bourbon Whiskey tasters of Mississippi can rejoice. There's a new libation on the block, and it's the first bourbon whiskey ever made in Mississippi.

The distillery on West Peace Street in Canton marks the spot for tours and bourbon whiskey tastings. Bourbon has been distilled since the 18th century but not in this state. It is strongly associated with Kentucky. Bourbon can be made in any state.

David Rich opened Rich Grain in 2015. The owner was on a mission to begin mashing, fermenting and distilling his own bourbon.

You walk into a large tasting room. Then enter the area where the magic happens; corn, barley rye and wheat seeds are processed into flavorful recipes.

According to Rich, the two recipes that he uses use are 66% corn, 17% barley, and 17% rye and in mash bill number two it's identical, but instead of rye, it's wheat.

American white oak barrels are filled with new bourbon whiskey and resting on racks. The inside of the wood is charred black. This gives the whiskey it's color and a very large portion of his flavor.

One batch has been aged two years, for a deep copper color. And it's potent.

"Eighty proof is the minimum. It's 90 proof, it's a little bit more than what the minimum would be, said Rich. "It's 45% alcohol by volume, but it will have full flavor at 90 proof."

Rich's bourbon whiskey business is making history as the first release is set to be distributed to liquor stores in the Metro area. The Canton distillery owner is proud of his accomplishment.

"It's a very balanced whiskey," added Rich. "One thing of note; it's the first bourbon to be made in the state of Mississippi, so it's pretty special to me."

The batches made at Rich Grain Distilling company are now mature enough to be on store shelves for the holidays. He also produces other varieties at his Canton business, such as unaged corn whiskey, white rum and spiced rum.

Those products are already being sold in liquor stores across the state.

