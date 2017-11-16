Suspect in murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier released on bond

One of the suspects accused in the horrific murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier has bonded out and has been released from the Madison County Detention Center.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 18-year-old Dwan Wakefield has been given a $275,000 bond.

A hearing on the motion to set bond was held several weeks ago. At that time, the judge did not make a ruling. However, he did enter an order Wednesday, which set the bond at $275,000.

Kingston's Great Uncle, David Archie, says the family was not told Wakefield was going to be released.

"I don't know who's supposed to notify us, but we was not notified in a capital murder case. Now - and we want to know who dropped the ball," said Archie.

Kingston's Great Aunt, Deanne Moore said over the phone that she was surprised to hear Wakefield had been let go, but not angry, because she understands anyone would want their family member freed.

The charge against Wakefield is still capital murder, but District Attorney Michael Guest says he does not believe Wakefield was the shooter.

Guest says he was told Wednesday about Wakefield's bond.

He added MBI has surveillance video showing that after the three suspects left Kroger, there was a period of time when Wakefield and D'Allen Washington were at a gas station in Jackson, while Byron McBride was with Kingston and the stolen car in Gluckstadt.

Wakefield’s attorney, Tom Fortner, has also argued that his client and Washington can be seen on surveillance video in the area of Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road at the time that Kingston is believed to have been killed.

Wakefield was 17 years old at the time of the crime, and did not have a criminal record.

The DA believes those things combined are why he was granted bond.

"We're not screaming at the matter that this young man received a bond. Once again, everybody is entitled to due process. The criminal justice system must work for everybody," said Archie.

The grand jury will make the determination later this month as to whether or not to return an indictment of accessory before the fact or after the fact of murder.

Wakefield, along with 19-year-old Byron McBride and 17-year-old Washington, were charged with capital murder in the case.

The May 18 murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier sent shock waves throughout the community.

According to investigators, his mother's car was stolen from the Kroger parking lot on I-55, while he was in the backseat. He was found a short time later on a dead end road in Gluckstadt, shot to death in the backseat of the car.

"We definitely hate that this took place, and it happened. But it happened. And we can't run from this," said Archie.

Back in June, investigator Trent Weeks with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified Dwan Wakefield's statement indicated D'Allen Washington and Byron McBride were with him the night of the kidnapping when they went to Kroger to sell marijuana.

Wakefield claims McBride stole the Camry parked in front of Kroger, adding McBride contacted Wakefield saying there was a child inside and he was going to off the child. Wakefield's defense attorney said his client told McBride not to kill the 6-year-old.

"When that phone call was made, my client encouraged him to drop the child off somewhere safely. Not shoot the child," said Tom Fortner, Wakefield's defense attorney.

According to testimony, Wakefield and Washington picked McBride up after a cell phone ping of his location in Gluckstadt.

Court documents show McBride gave several contradictory statements. First saying he wasn't there and he wasn't involved, but later admitting he was with Washington and Wakefield.

McBride claims his friends told him to steal the car with the child inside and then pointed the finger at D'Allen Washington as the killer. Later, McBride allegedly confessed to pulling the trigger.

McBride, because he is 19, is the only suspect eligible for the death penalty.

TIMELINE

Thursday, May 18 - 1:15 a.m. - 6-year-old Kingston Frazier is last seen in the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 North in Jackson. A short time later two subjects pull up to his mother's Toyota Camry in a Honda Civic. The passenger of the Honda Civic gets out of the car and jumps inside the Camry, with the child inside, and both cars speed away from the parking lot.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:30 a.m. - A Hinds County Deputy saw a woman coming out of Kroger and she said that her car was missing.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:31 a.m. - MBI issues an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 7:06 a.m. - MBI releases information on second vehicle (Honda Civic) and a description of the passenger who got out of the car and stole the Camry with the child inside.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:43 a.m. - MBI cancels the Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 9:57 a.m. - WLBT arrives to the scene in Gluckstadt where officials said the child and stolen vehicle were recovered on Gluckstadt Road.

Thursday, May 18 - 10:46 a.m. - JPD Commander Tyree Jones and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirm that 6-year-old Kingston Frazier had been found dead in the back seat of the car after being shot.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:25 a.m. - 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield, of Ridgeland, is taken into custody on Holmes Avenue in the kidnapping and slaying of the little boy.

Thursday, May 18 - 11:38 a.m. - Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person, 17-year-old D’Allen Washington, is a suspect in the kidnapping and shooting death of the child.

Thursday, May 18 - 2:24 p.m. - Washington is located and transported for questioning in the kidnapping and death of Kingston Frazier.

Thursday, May 18 - 4:00 p.m. - A third suspect, 19-year-old Byron McBride, was taken into custody.

Thursday, May 18 - 5:15 p.m. - Investigating agencies hold press conference at Madison County Sheriff's Office where they announce that all three suspects have been charged with capital murder.

Friday, May 19 - 6 a.m. - Investigating agencies announce that all three suspects will appear in court on Monday the 22nd.

Monday, May 22 - 10 a.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Justice Court and were denied bond. 19-year-old Byron McBride is eligible for the death penalty. 17-year-old DeAllen Washington and 17-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield face life in prison because they are minors and are not eligible for the death penalty prosecution.

Monday, June 26, 12:00 p.m. - All three suspects appear in Madison County Court for preliminary hearing. All three are bound over to the grand jury and bond is denied.

Thursday, November 16 – Dwan Wakefield released on bond.

