Mayor Lumumba responds to Justice Department

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has responded to a notification from the U.S. Justice Department that Jackson may be in violation of immigration rules. The letter singled out Jackson and 28 other jurisdictions nationwide.

Thursday afternoon, Lumumba released the following statement:

“The City of Jackson is firmly committed to promoting and securing safe communities. We unflinchingly uphold the canon of human rights for human beings. Racial profiling is patently illegal, violating the U.S. Constitution’s principle assurance of equal protection under the law to all and freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Furthermore, racial profiling is ineffective. It alienates communities from law enforcement, disrupts community policing efforts, and causes law enforcement to forfeit credibility and trust among the people they are sworn to protect and serve. It is my belief that the action taken by the City of Jackson to enact an anti-racial profiling ordinance is not in violation of the law, but to the contrary is an effort to undergird the long-standing ideals that are firmly cemented within our justice system.”

