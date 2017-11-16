JPD investigates two officer-involved shootings from same night

An officer never knows when their life could be on the line, but they always have to be ready. Jackson Police are investigating two officer-involved shootings from the same night.

Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance says he's never had to fire his weapon in the line of duty but knows several officers who had to in their first month.

Officers are routinely trained to make split-second decisions on whether deadly force is necessary. Jackson police officers receive firearms training every quarter and must qualify with their weapons every year.

"Every minute of every day you have to be mentally prepared to do your duty," said Chief Vance. "if you have to you got to be mentally prepared to defend somebody else's life. We don't want it to happen, it's just part of the job."

The officers involved in Wednesday's shootings will see a psychiatrist before going back on patrol. Part of their time off with pay is to make sure they process the events and only return to work when they're ready.

In the meantime, an internal investigation will be conducted to determine if any J.P.D. policies were violated, and a criminal investigation to see if any laws were broken in the shootings.

