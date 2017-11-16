Natchez Trace park ranger clocks driver going 117mph

National Park Service Rangers pulled over a driver, on Thursday, for going 117 miles per hour.

Chief Ranger Sarah Davis says that the scenic parkway is not intended for high-speed travel.

"It has narrow lanes, no paved road shoulders, and trees along the roadway," said Davis

Each year, the Rangers make an average of 9,500 traffic stops and write more than 6,000 tickets.

So far there have been10 motor vehicle fatalities this year on the Natchez Trace.

"People who use the parkway as a commuter route tend to drive faster and more aggressively," said Superintendent Mary Risser. "They are also the ones who die, or whose driving behavior results in someone else dying."

The speed limit on the parkway is 50 miles per hour.

