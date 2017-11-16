Mississippi Lottery Committee continues discussions at State Capitol

Discussions continue on how the lottery would be set up in Mississippi. The Lottery Study Committee is weighing the pros and cons but will not make a recommendation for or against.

The Committee is still hearing from local leaders, members of the Gaming Commission and various groups that want input on how the lottery will work in Mississippi.

Larry Gregory said, "our main concern as I said today is to ensure that slot machines are not placed in every restaurant, convenience store, truck stops throughout the state."

Vicksburg Mayor and Committee member George Flaggs said, "there's no doubt that gaming can help your economy but there are also some side effects and some down sides. It's the decision of the legislature. If they want to do it then fine. I just want, I stand to tell them to use precaution as to how they put the money in their revenue stream."

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn appointed the study group in May.

