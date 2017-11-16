West Memphis Christian beats Trinity Episcopal 56-48 in OT in MAIS A Championship

Defense was optional Thursday in the MAIS A Championship. West Memphis Christian beat Trinity Episcopal 56-48 in overtime to win the state title.

How the game got to OT was a whirlwind of touchdowns and pick sixes. The Saints led the Black Knights by 18 in the 3rd thanks to 3 TD's by Jakarius Caston.

But WMC rallied to take the lead with 20 unanswered points. The teams traded touchdowns, it was tied at 48 after regulation.

West Memphis Christian wins their first state championship since 1996.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.