MIRA and Jackson officials respond to DOJ immigration laws accusation

The Capital City is in hot water with the U.S. Justice Department over federal immigration laws. Jackson received a letter demanding compliance, accusing them of immigration rule violations.

It is one of 29 jurisdictions being given just over two weeks to comply with immigration rules.

Thursday the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance held a news conference responding to the Justice Department demands.

"Not only is it an overt attack on immigrants but it is a covert attack on the City of Jackson, said MIRA Executive Director Bill Chandler.

The immigrants and refugees protection agency head said the Jackson ordinance crafted by the organization and adopted by the city in 2010 is not a Sanctuary City ordinance.

He believes Jackson should not be included among the cities targeted by the Justice Department.

"They want to cut us off from direct contact with the feds in that we would have to go through the state government for the funds for law enforcement and other things that the city of Jackson does, depends on federal money," added Chandler.

The seven-year-old Jackson ordinance is called the Racial and Ethnic Profiling Ordinance and was written by MIRA Attorney Patricia Ice.

She said despite a state law that prohibits sanctuary cities, Jackson's ordinance does not violate federal laws, prohibits racial profiling and includes provisions for law enforcement to arrest immigrants violating laws.

"It is not a sanctuary city ordinance and doesn't have sanctuary city policies that are described in the letter from the Justice Department, and so we don't see that Jackson should be deprived of any money," said MIRA Legal Director L. Patricia Ice.

Ward Four Councilman De'Keither Stamps said he doesn't see where Jackson even meets the criteria for a sanctuary city when you look at the population.

He said other surrounding municipalities have higher populations of Hispanics.

Stamps says Jackson has entitlement status which gives it the ability to work directly with the federal government when it comes to funding opportunities.

"If the federal government is trying to take away that status that gives me reason for great concern," added Stamps.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba released this statement Thursday afternoon:

"The City of Jackson is firmly committed to promoting and securing safe communities. We unflinchingly uphold the canon of human rights for human beings. Racial profiling is patently illegal, violating the U.S. Constitution's principle assurance of equal protection under the law to all and freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Furthermore, racial profiling is ineffective. It alienates communities from law enforcement, disrupts community policing efforts, and causes law enforcement to forfeit credibility and trust among the people they are sworn to protect and serve. It is my belief that the action taken by the City of Jackson to

enact an anti-racial profiling ordinance is not in violation of the law, but to the contrary is an effort to undergird the long-standing ideals that are firmly cemented within our justice system."

