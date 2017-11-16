GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Warren Central preps to welcome Madison Central

This week's Patty Peck Honda Game of the Week is a rematch between Madison Central and Warren Central. When these two teams met in October, the Vikings fell short 31-27 in overtime at The Jungle.
"They beat us, and we lost. All we've tried to do is improve each week after that game and move on and try to get better week in and week out," Warren Central head coach Josh Morgan said. "I feel like our guys have done good and are playing pretty good right now."
Madison Central has one of the strongest defenses in the state, but this isn't news to Warren Central.
"Fast, physical, smash mouth," Warren Central quarterback Fred Barnum said describing the Jaguar defense. "We're going to try to put some points up on their defense."
