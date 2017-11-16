Autopsy scheduled Friday for Jackson man missing for two weeks

An autopsy is scheduled Friday by the State Medical Examiner for a Jackson man who had been missing for two weeks.

The body of 40 year old Christopher Sutton was found Wednesday evening in shallow water at Fortification and Prentiss Streets near Town Creek.

Jackson Police tell us a man walking found the body in a heavily wooded area. Family members offered a reward and used social media looking for answers on his disappearance October 29th.

Police have not said whether they suspect foul play.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved