Road closures in preparation for Bicentennial Celebration and museum openings

This traffic alert from the City of Jackson. In preparation of the Bicentennial Celebration and the museum openings, North Street between Amite Street and Mississippi closed Thursday night at 6 p.m.
Beginning Monday, November 20th, at 8:00 a.m. the following streets will also be closed:
Amite Street between State Street and Jefferson Street
Mississippi Street between North Street and Jefferson Street
North Street between Amite Street and Mississippi Street
Streets will reopen Thursday, November 23, 2017 weather permitting.
The 8-year-old’s four siblings witnessed their sister and mother running into the burning motor home.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
The county district attorney says having the F-word-laden sticker is not a crime, and he would not take up the case.More >>
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year--old woman on stalking charges in connection to allegations that she sent threatening and harassing letters, set off car alarms, followed people, and spread rumors because she wanted to date a man after his wife died.More >>
A random act of kindness is going viral after a Walmart cashier helped a customer count the change to pay for his items.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield has been given a $275,000 bond.More >>
Police said the driver crashed, then continued to pick children up and take them to school.More >>
Officials found the teacher's car loaded with drugs and cash. Tere were more than 170 bundles of heroin and more than 300 oxycodone pills.More >>
