Road closures in preparation for Bicentennial Celebration and museum openings

This traffic alert from the City of Jackson. In preparation of the Bicentennial Celebration and the museum openings, North Street between Amite Street and Mississippi closed Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Beginning Monday, November 20th, at 8:00 a.m. the following streets will also be closed:

Amite Street between State Street and Jefferson Street

Mississippi Street between North Street and Jefferson Street

North Street between Amite Street and Mississippi Street

Streets will reopen Thursday, November 23, 2017 weather permitting.

