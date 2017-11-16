4 Mississippi State women shoot 65 percent, win by 56

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

No. 4 Mississippi State celebrated ‘70s Night in emphatic fashion with a 106-50 win over Georgia State in women’s basketball action Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs shot a school-record 65.6 percent from the field while placing five players in double figures.

“I was really proud of the way we came out in the first half and shared the ball,” MSU head coach Vic Schaefer said. “I thought our execution was really good. I thought our transition was good. These are my notes at halftime. We had 30 points in the paint. Zion (Campbell) already had 11. We had three 5-second calls from the press. Morgan (William) and (Jazzmun Holmes) really set the tempo pushing the ball. (Victoria Vivians) was good out in the open floor. She’s a different matchup when she’s at the four. I played her at the four tonight quite a bit.”

Teaira McCowan and Victoria Vivians each had 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Blair Schaefer added 14 points, while Zion Campbell had 13 points and Morgan William had 12 points.

Campbell posted her first double-double as she also pulled down 11 rebounds.

William had seven assists, while both Jazzmun Holmes and Vivians each had three steals.

The Bulldogs started strong. A layup by Vivians quickly ran the Maroon and White to a 9-2 advantage. The lead grew to 10 at 16-6 on back-to-back baskets from William and McCowan.

A 3-point by Schaefer then capped a 12-1 run, sending the home team to a 28-9 lead.

MSU led 30-11 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs continued to excel inside with Campbell and McCowan playing well underneath. Schaefer and Vivians continued their hot hands from outside.

A 9-0 run pushed the lead to 47-17 with 4:17 left in the half. A 3-pointer by Roshunda Johnson capped the run.

The Bulldogs finished with the half’s final 11 points to lead 63-22 at the break.

A jumper by McCowan extended the lead to 75-25 with 7:13 left in the third quarter. The lead would grow to as many 51 with the Bulldogs holding a 86-40 lead after three quarters.

A layup by Holmes pushed the Bulldogs over the century mark with 3:23 remaining.

“We made the extra pass,” Schaefer said. “When you make that extra pass, and you take up two before you make that extra pass, somebody is wide open. Now you have to make shots. We were 7 for 13 at the half, and we ended up 7 for 18, so we went 0 for 5 in the second half. I was really pleased with the extra passing. I was pleased with our shooters having their feet ready. I thought that was something that we’ve been doing. We do it in practice a lot. We didn’t make shots the last game as well as we did tonight.”

For the contest, MSU hit 40 of 61 shots from the field (65.6 percent), 7 of 18 shots from 3-point range (38.9 percent) and 19 of 32 shots from the foul line (59.4 percent). Georgia State hit 15 of 47 shots from the field (31.9 percent), 3 of 8 shots from the 3-point range (37.5 percent) and 17 of 20 shots from the foul line (85.0 percent).

MSU held a 38-21 rebounding advantage. The Bulldogs had 24 assists and 16 turnovers, while the Panthers had eight assists and 28 turnovers.

Georgia State received 12 points from Shay Fluker, 11 points from Jada Lewis and 10 points from Kierra Henry.

MSU will play host to Southern Mississippi at 2 p.m. Sunday.