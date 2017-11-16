Mississippi State baseball holding Fall World Series this weekend in Jackson

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

With exactly three months until the start of the 2018 season, Mississippi State baseball will conclude its fall season with three Fall World Series intrasquad scrimmages this weekend at Smith-Wills Stadium in Jackson, Miss. Admission for all scrimmages is free and open to the public.

The weekend will commence with a 7 p.m. first pitch on Friday night before a 12:30 p.m. first pitch on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Fans are asked and encouraged to bring canned foods all weekend long to benefit the Mississippi Food Network.

With construction in progress on the new $55 million Dudy Noble Field, this weekend’s scrimmages will be the final opportunity for fans to watch State before MSU opens the 2018 season on February 16 in Hattiesburg.

While the Dudy Noble construction project will not be completed until the start of the 2019 spring season, the Diamond Dawgs will still play at home during the upcoming 2018 spring season. In October, MSU released their full 2018 spring schedule and new Dudy Noble Field renderings.

