Greenville St. Joseph routs Tri-County to win MAIS AA Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Brice Johnson put on a show Thursday night in Jackson. The Navy commit had 4 touchdowns as Greenville St. Joseph beat Tri-County 44-14 in the MAIS AA Championship
The victory marks the first state title for the Fighting Irish football program. The Rebels fall in the MAIS state finals for the 3rd straight season.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.