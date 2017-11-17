Greenville St. Joseph routs Tri-County to win MAIS AA Championsh - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Greenville St. Joseph routs Tri-County to win MAIS AA Championship

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Brice Johnson put on a show Thursday night in Jackson. The Navy commit had 4 touchdowns as Greenville St. Joseph beat Tri-County 44-14 in the MAIS AA Championship

The victory marks the first state title for the Fighting Irish football program. The Rebels fall in the MAIS state finals for the 3rd straight season.

